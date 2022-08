Good morning everyone. As you head out the door, temps will be slightly cooler and there is some fog setting up across the QCA. We will start things off with some clouds around during the morning hours but once the afternoon rolls around we will turn sunny this afternoon. Look for highs to top out in the upper 70’s today for another fall-like day.

Heading into Wednesday, highs will climb into the lower 80’s. Rain chances return on Friday and last throughout the weekend.