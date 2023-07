Good Tuesday Morning! The smoke and haze have cleared out and it feels amazing outside! Temps out the door are in the mid 50’s across the QCA and highs will climb into the lower 80’s.

There is still a slim chance for an isolated shower or storm SW of the Quad Cities but overall most of the area will be dry today.

Expect to see plenty of sunshine the rest of the week with highs back into the mid 80’s on Wednesday with our next chance for showers on Sunday.