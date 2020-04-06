A popcorn store owner gives back to first responders

1  of  3
Restaurants throughout the state are doing their part to help first responders as they work to fight the Coronavirus.

A popcorn store in Muscatine decided to give away all of their popcorn to those who are working hard in her community.

Shiloe Hillman is the owner of Pearl City Popcorn said she has seen how her community has come together during these hard times and this was her way of giving back to the community.

“We had great community support when this all started we started doing curb side and things like that the community just showed up in a huge way but because we did have some left overs we thought what can we do with this and that’s what we wanted to do made a bunch more and passed it out,” said Hillman.

Hillman said she plans on doing this again until things go back to being normal.

