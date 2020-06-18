A puppet theater company in West Liberty will be live streaming their shows

A puppet theater company out in West Liberty will be live streaming their shows until August.



Eulenspiegel Puppet Theater will start streaming on June 28th.



They also currently offer free Zoom classes for children and adults who want to learn how to make puppets.



“We’ve also talked to other puppeteer in all over the country and gotten their feedback we finally decided to offer them free but request donations, people like what they see they can click the donate button and donate to us,” said Monica Leo, Puppeteer and Managing Director.



The live shows will be on June 28. July 26 and August 30..