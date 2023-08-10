The Quad City Animal Welfare Center will waive adoption fees for all felines on Friday, Aug. 11, and Saturday, Aug. 12, according to a news release.

All cats and kittens have been vet checked, spayed or neutered, are up-to-date on vaccinations

for their age, micro-chipped, and tested for FIV and FeLV.

For more information, visit here.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Adoption & Education Center is at 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan.

The Quad City Animal Welfare Center Spay/Neuter & Wellness Clinic is at 612 1st W,. Milan.

QCAWC has been saving animals one life at a time since 1977