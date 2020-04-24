A Quad Cities Facebook page celebrates high school seniors

Adopting a high school senior is the new way to celebrate students who won’t be able to have their graduation ceremony.

There’s a Facebook page designed to help with that, it’s called QC Adopt a Senior Class of 2020. Parents can post a picture of their kids who are graduating on the page.

Mackenzie True is a co-valedictorian at United Township High School and is just one of many seniors who won’t be able to cross the stage as she graduates from high school.



“I was just really sad because thinking about not being able to make memories with my friends right before we go off to college and just seeing everyone for the last time and saying good bye,” said True.

Tiffany McClure joined the facebook page and adopted five seniors within two days.



“It’s been awesome its been amazing to see seniors get adopted by members of the community,” said McClure. “I thought it was an incredible positive thing to do for a group of young adults who are going to miss out on what so many of us had.”

True was adopted by three different people and is glad that people are doing this.

“It’s really nice to know how much they care and that people are thinking about you, thinking about seniors want them to feel special and feel appreciated, I definitely feel appreciated with all this stuff and all the things well wishes that everyone is giving me its just nice to know that people care what seniors are going through and what they’re missing out on,” said True.

McClure has a special message for all of the seniors.

“Congratulations class of 2020 you did it and we are proud of you.”