A Rainy Week Ahead!

After a beautiful day today, the wonderful weather does come to an end as we start the upcoming work week.

Over the next couple of days a few short waves in the atmosphere will be bringing a little bit of instability leading to multiple days of rain.

Monday is expected to only be a light rain event, lasting for parts of the day. By Tuesday a large low pressure system works its way across the state bringing wide spread showers and a few weaker thunderstorms.

Then by Wednesday, more light rain is expected to move in as the low pressure system moves eastward and brings moisture back around leading to a cool rainy day on Wednesday.

The amount of rain we could receive is rather light as it spans over the next three days. The European model has us only around a half an inch of total rain accumulation between now and Wednesday evening.

If you are concerned about how this will impact the river in terms of flooding, the National Weather Service Office in the Quad Cities does not have a significant increase in the river levels!