The Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation (RIMEF) will award a record $137,200 to the Class of 2022 at its Austin Academic Achievement Awards and RIMEF Scholarships Night on May 11, 6:30 p.m. in the Rock Island High School Auditorium.

Fifty-eight accomplished Rock Island High School (RIHS) seniors will receive $35,000 in Austin Academic Achievement Award (AAAA) scholarships and $102,200 RIMEF Named scholarships at the annual ceremony, according to a foundation release.

AAAA Departmental Award Scholarships are selected by teachers within 10 individual academic areas. 1st place students in each area will receive $2,000 and 2nd place will receive $1,500. Awards for EL (English Learners) were added this year and the former Fine Arts category has been divided to award in both Performing and Visual Arts.

RIMEF Scholarships range from $500 to $6,000 and are awarded for academics, athletics, community involvement, etc. RIHS students completed just one application for the 43 separate named scholarships providing 67 individual scholarship opportunities.

In addition, the RIMEF will recognize the academic accomplishments of the Top Ten from each class. These hard-working students will be rewarded with a gift-bundle along with a certificate of recognition.

In all, 133 Rock Island High School students will be celebrated during this special night for recipients, parents, family, and friends. dphilms will livestream the evening’s event through YouTube and the RIMEF’s Facebook page. A video will also be produced for future viewing.

The AAAA program and RIMEF Scholarships are made possible through the generosity of nearly 300 individual/family and business contributors/benefactors.

dphilms will be livestreaming the event starting at 6:30 p.m. from the RIHS Auditorium.