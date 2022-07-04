Last year It Takes A Village Animal Rescue and Resource, Muscatine, saved a dozen dogs from a kill shelter. This year, the rescue tripled the amount of dogs they saved over the 4th of July holiday.

It Takes a Village Animal Rescue founder Meagan Koehler said the goal is to save as many dogs as they can.

After seeing how much space they had in the rescue R.V., they decided to help out another shelter they’ve worked with before, and drove six extra hours to save more puppies.

“We loaded the rescue mobile, which is an RV that we retrofitted with kennels,” she said. “We loaded it down with kennels of all sizes.”

The rescue still needs fosters for some of the dogs. To volunteer, visit here.