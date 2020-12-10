A restaurant in Clinton reacts to Lumberkings being cut from the Midwest League

Restaurants in Clinton normally see a rise in revenue when the Clinton Lumberkings play home games. While baseball may not be gone from Clinton entirely one restaurant manager said the move could hurt businesses in the area.



Candlelight Inn in Clinton is less than a mile away from Nelson Corp Field, where the Clinton Lumberkings call home after being cut from the Midwest League. Many area businesses like Candlelight Inn could be hurt.



Cindy Brackemeyer is the manager at Candlelight Inn and she knows the impact losing the Lumberkinds could have.



“It’s a huge part of our community so it’s a tragedy or what’s going on right now and really hope something can be changed to keep the Lumberkings around with us,” said Brackemeyer.



For Brackermeyer going to the games was a family activity.



“It’s gonna hurt you know at the same sense it’s just a sad thing for the Clinton area not have that place of entertainment you know for families for people to have something to do,” said Brackemeyer.



Lumberkings general manager Ted Tornow is staying hopeful and the team is looking to join the Frontier League or the Prospect League.



“I don’t see this as a major bleep in Clinton Iowa maybe in a different market but I think our fans are strong they know what we’ve gone through and I think they’re ready they’re ready for some action here,” said Tornow.