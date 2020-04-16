A restaurant in Downtown Moline is offering free meals to first responders

A restaurant that’s located in the heart of Downtown Moline is doing their part to help first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.

VIP’s Corner Bar and Grill along with Checkers restaurants in the Quad Cities and Country Financial have come together to provide meals for emergency workers.

“Definitely a way to give back to our first responders that are out here and it’s free, we’re not charging anything they can have anything on our menu, just appreciate what everyone is doing everyday,” said Lauri Mcnamee, VIP’S Corner Bar and Grill Owner.

Police, firefighters, postal workers, and health care workers just need to show their badge to get their meal. What original started as a $500 tab at VIP’S Corner Bar and Grill has now triple due to generous donors.

“We had a mutual friend our ours that wanted to match it Bryan which is the owner of Quad Cities Checkers and so we decided to do with myself and Country Financial it was $1,500 and then Lori VIP’s wanted to do another $500 which totally $2,000,” said Stacey Brown, Country Financial Employee. “I feel very blessed that we’re all coming together and trying to help everybody.”

The free meals for first responders will be available until they’ve reached their $2,000 tab.

VIP’S Corner Bar and Grill is open from Wednesday through Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.