A restaurant in Rock Island feeds a local shelter on Father’s Day

People in need received a hot meal on this Father’s Day.



Pee Wee’s Restaurant in Rock Island served 40 meals to a local shelter.



This is the third time they’ve done something like this and it’s all be possible with the help of the community.

“I got in touch with Christian Care I thought today would be a good day to fulfill our obligation to feed the men there at the homeless shelter,” Pee Wee’s Owner Will Clay. “From my understanding through the COVID it’s been snack lunches so we wanted to be able to provide some hot meals for them.”



It all started with a GoFundMe page that was created last year during the pandemic, even a local business from Rock Island helped out.



“Very large significant amount of donations so we got a phone call from Modern Woodman as well and Modern Woodman wanted to contribute to so the last part of GoFundMe page Modern Woodman they matched the GoFundMe page,” said Clay