A ride to honor those lost and injured from biking accidents, promote bike safety

With the weather warming up, more people are sure to be seen out biking here in the Quad Cities.

Lots of people enjoy biking as a way to get out and exercise, but it can also be dangerous and it’s important to remember bike safety.

Dean and Deb Mathias of the Quad Cities Bicycle Club joins Local 4 News at 4 to talk about a bike ride that is promoting bike safety and honors those who have been killed or injured while biking.

The Ride of Silence will take place on Wednesday, May 18, at 6 p.m. at Schwiebert Park in Rock Island.

For more information visit the Ride of Silence Facebook event page or the Quad City Bicycle Club website.