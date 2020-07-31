A Rock Island church is raising money for a new van to continue to deliver groceries to seniors and disabled residents

One Rock Island church is making it their mission to take care of senior citizens and disabled people in the community.

Members of Heart of Hope Ministries have been boxing groceries for the elderly at their food pantry, and delivering them personally.

They make about 30 deliveries every Friday.

They’re using the church’s van, but it has limited capacity to pick up food from food banks,

Members of the church say more people need the food pantry during the pandemic.

So now they are raising money to buy a new van to reach more people.

Food Pantry Coordinator, Breon Foulks says it feels good to be able to give back to the community.



“When you deliver it to them they tell you like your angel at the door step and it just makes you feel good,” says Foulks.

It’s a gesture resident Don Gillman appreciates.

“I think it’s great helping people. A lot of them need it. I wouldn’t be able to go out. It helps everybody, and I think if they can keep up with it, it will really help all,” says Gillman.

That’s the church’s mission, to help out, and due to the pandemic the need is much greater.

“Since the pandemic has happened it’s increase on the amount of food that we order. So it’s like 9,000 pounds of food that we ordered. So sometimes we have to have second vehicles to fit all the food for the River Bend,” says Foulks.

For that reason the church has set up a GoFundMe page to buy another van to keep up with the need.

“As long as God will we are going to continue delivering at all costs,” says Foulks.

If you are interested in donating, here is a link to Heart of Hope’s GoFundMe.