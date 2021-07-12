A senior center in Maquoketa opened on Monday for the first time since the pandemic

A senior center in Maquoketa opened to guests on Monday for the first time since the pandemic.

Seniors are a high risk group for COVID-19 a lot of senior centers closed because of it and the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center was one of them.

Donna J. Witt has been going to the Jackson County Senior Citizens Center for several years and is glad to be back.

“Just wonderful, just wonderful, yup,” said Witt. “It’s very good, it was very good, chicken breast, mixed vegetables, and sweet potato and jell-o for dessert.”

Shannon Weber is incharge of the meal program and said she’s glad to see people going back to the center.

“I’m very happy that they’re back you know this is my niche I really enjoy what I do and seeing these people just brigten my day,” said Weber. “Hopefully this week, within the week there’ll be more but like I said it was kinda like a soft opening so I’m just gald to see them.”

The hot meals will be offered Monday through Friday at 11:30 a.m.