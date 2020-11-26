A senior living center in Muscatine has found a creative way for family members to see their loved ones

A senior living center in Muscatine has found a creative way for family members to see their loved ones during the holiday season.



Jordan Lloyd is the marketing director at Sunnybrook Muscatine and said they wanted to find a way for their residents to interact with their family members while keeping them safe and that how they created Heart to Heart Hut.



The hut allows family members to see their loved ones in a safe and contactless manner.



“We need to come up with a unique and creative way kinda as we’ve been doing all year our resident could visit their families and friends like all loved ones,” said Lloyd. “We needed a way we could bring our family and friends in but not have them exposed to residents outside visitors that’s kinda where the mind set the heart to heart hut came.”



Lynn is a resident at Sunnybrook Muscatine and said she was glad to see her family this Thanksgiving.



“I just visited with my daughter and son-in-law two really wonderful people they’re so good to me and I thank the Lord I could visit with them,” said Lynn.

Betty was able to see her daughter and granddaughter through the Heart to Heart Hut.

“I was so nice to see to be able to see them and visit with them even though we’re staying inside and doing the right thing,” said Betty.

Lloyd said family members are happy with the hut.

“We just got a great response from all the family members being so grateful you know for the staff here and our dedication to trying to figure out a way to bring everyone together,” said Lloyd.

All visitors go through a health screen and temperature check before going to the Heart to Heart Hut.