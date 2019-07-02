A show of support as a “superhero” is remembered and never forgotten

Remembering a hero,, dedication to service and good man.

A community of first responders and citizens came to support the family and friends of Deputy Troy Chisum.

The Fulton County Sheriff Deputy was killed last Tuesday while out on a call.

The funeral service Monday was attended by law enforcement departments from across the country but especially from across Illinois and Iowa.

A procession following included hundreds of squad cars from those agencies on a 40-mile journey.

The services for Deputy Chisum were held in Cuba, Illinois at the middle and high school.

All across town, there was a show of support including flags lining the main streets around town and out along the procession route.

“No response, Fulton County Unit 16. Deputy Troy Chisum, end of watch,” said the dispatcher during Deputy Chisum’s service.

A family, a community and a brother and sisterhood saying their final goodbye, but also to say, Deputy Troy Chisum a police officer, firefighter and paramedic will never be forgotten.

The gym was packed with numerous law enforcement departments and first responders in attendance to pay their respects to a brother in blue, red and white.

During the service, the description was simple. Deputy Chisum was loving, caring and a good guy.

Deputy Chisum’s oldest daughter Kyleigh Chisum said, “Every kid grows up thinking that their dad is a superhero but we, we grew up to realize that he actually was and we knew that every second.”

Kyleigh who you just heard from is following in her father’s footsteps as a paramedic.

She also said they’re thankful for the outpouring of support their family has received from across the nation and right at home.

There are also those from near and far looking to provide support to the sworn.

Tony Miano said, “God Bless You Sir, Thank You for your service.”

Tony Miano stands just off the main entrance thanking each officer he sees. He has come to his fair share of these services.

Miano said, “As many as I can. God Bless You, Thank you for your service.”

Currently a minister in Davenport, Tony knows what it means to wear the badge and uniform.

Miano said, “I’m a retired deputy out of Los Angeles County in California.”

After 20 years in law enforcement, these remain are painful events.

Miano said, “I know Deputy Chisum has three daughters. I also have three daughters and remember the days of them clinging to my legs saying daddy don’t go to work tonight.”

Tony said here his duty is to provide support either a shoulder to lean on or spiritual simply because this job must go on.

Miano said, “When these things happen… the men and women on the streets, they still have to stop those cars. They still have to answer those calls.”

Many of the departments from the Quad Cities area also had officers.

Some of those included Moline, East Moline, Rock Island County, Davenport and Bettendorf and many more from surrounding areas.