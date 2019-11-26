Closings
A simple Thanksgiving dinner giveaway brings woman to tears

Local 4 partnered with Aldi to giveaway a Thanksgiving dinner including a turkey, a ham and a $225 Aldi gift card.

Katherine McCoy from Davenport was announced as the winner of Thanksgiving dinner giveaway on Monday.

On learning about McCoy’s situation, Local 4 team delivered the prize to her home when she couldn’t come to the station.

“I cried. I was just so excited,” said McCoy about winning the contest. “I don’t win a lot of things.”

She suffered a mini stroke in February and was paralyzed on one side. “I just don’t really have a lot right now and this is a big deal for me,” added McCoy.

The contest started in October and participants submitted their names through our website.

