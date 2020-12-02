A small business owner is challenging other businesses to help out those in need over the holidays.

The challenge started last week and different business owners have already helped out four families in the Quad Cities.



Teresa Doyle is just one of the many people who will be receiving help from “The Small Business Challenge” in the Quad Cities. A challenge that was created by owner of Handyman Home and Lawn Lloyd Parks.



“I put a challenge out there to all small businesses or should I say a few small businesses where we challenge to help out and donate to needless families,” said Parks “Challenge at least one company for that company to keep on challenging more companies and hopefully we can get 100 companies before Christmas and get as much help as we possibly can to help the community.”



Doyle said the challenge will help with her car back on the road.



“Everybody needs help sometime especially these days,” said Doyle. “He helped me because he got me a radiator for my car before winter hit me so I don’t die and he’s got a guy to come over and put the radiator in too so that’ll be good cause I’m kinda handicap.”



Parks said he’s had many businesses sign-up to help out people in the community.



“I’ve been very surprised with the businesses that are willing to participate with this hopefully we can get this go a lot more businesses to keep sponsoring people.”