A somber day for the people of Sterling: Community remembers firefighter

The air was somber, and the American flags were hung high Thursday morning in Sterling.

Family, friends and the people of Sterling showed their support for Fire Lt. Garrett Ramos.

Lt. Ramos’ funeral was at Westwood Sports Complex, followed by a memorial ceremony held at Sterling Fire Main station.

Hundreds of people were in attendance — including other firefighters, police officers, veterans and many spectators — offering their support and condolences to the Ramos family.

Lt. Ramos was a Sterling native and very well-known around town.

Many attendees were grieving, including Sgt. Ryan Potthoff, who said that he had known Lt. Ramos for many years.

“I’ve known Garrett and his family my entire life, since we were just little kids. He was great guy,” said Sgt. Pothoff. “I mean, always a smile on his face, always willing to help with whatever you need; always very genuine and very kind, asking about the family. He was just a great guy.”

Ramos was often seen playing at a neighborhood park with his two children.

“The family expressed their gratitude at the service,” Sgt. Pothoff. “Just the community support over the last couple of days has been tremendous.”

Hundreds of people were in attendance to show their respects.

Lt. Ramos was the first line of duty death in the history of the Sterling Fire Department.

He served with the department since October 2012.

He leaves behind his wife and two young children.

A family friend has created a GoFundMe for the Ramos family that you can donate to or learn more about here.