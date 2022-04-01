Tickets for the first Quad City Storm playoff game in franchise history are on sale now..

The Storm is scheduled to play a home playoff game on April 12, 13 or 14, depending on the opponent they face, according to a team release Friday. Puck drop will be at 7:10 p.m. and the exact date and opponent will be finalized by April 10th; the last day of the SPHL regular season. $1 beers will be sold at all Storm home playoff games.

The SPHL playoffs feature the top eight teams in the league. In round one, seeds are paired #1 vs. #8, #2 vs. #7, #3 vs. #6 and #5 vs. #4. Winning teams from each matchup are then reseeded for the semifinals based off their standing in the regular season.

The Quad City Storm are heading for their first playoffs this month.

The semi-finals are also a best-of-three series. The two teams that advance from the semi-finals are, once again, reseeded based on their regular season standing. The final round of the President’s Cup playoff can be a best of three or five game series, depending on the preference of the two teams.

The winner of the final matchup is the President’s Cup Champion. The Storm are nearing the end of the 2021-22 season with a 29-15 record (fifth in the league, with 67 total points); the top team in the standings is the Knoxville Ice Bears, 39-9 and 82 points.

The QC Storm will end the season this Sunday, April 3, against the Peoria Rivermen, in Peoria.

Tickets for the Storm’s first playoff game can be purchased at QuadCityStorm.com, on Ticketmaster or the TaxSlayer Center box office, 1201 River Drive, Moline.