The Quad City Botanical Center in Rock Island is planning its next expansion in the Children’s Garden, the Storybook Landscapes.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Museum Capital Grant Program provided the funding, and the project is expected to cost $750,000, executive director Ryan Wille said Wednesday.

“We have been working on the design of this interactive and creativity-based exhibit for the last 18 months, and today we are proud to announce that we will break ground this spring with expected completion later this fall,” he said.

An architectural rendering for the new Storybook Landscapes at Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.

“One of the biggest single investments to date in our organization’s history, this one-of-a-kind exhibit is designed to encourage exploration and imagination in both children and adults is made possible by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Museum Capital Grant Program,” Wille said.

This new experience for our guests of all ages will feature a variety of interactive points “to enhance your visit with us and help you engage with nature in fun and meaningful ways,” he added.

Ryan Wille is the QCBC executive director.

This garden is carefully thought out to elicit adults’ memories of storybooks from their childhoods while creating new ones for today’s youth, the QCBC said.

The new area will include a shaded picnic area, a QCBC story-themed photo opportunity, life-sized Lincoln Logs, a millhouse, wishing well, costume hut and acting area, spider net arbor, a bedtime story plaza and a group reading structure and storyteller’s chair.

Its location will be right the Children’s Garden mini-Mississippi River for quick access and is designed to be accessible within ADA standards, leaving no barriers to experience the garden, Wille said.

A gazebo at the entrance to the Quad City Botanical Center, as part of its new Ability Garden, completed in August 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

The areas that surround the new construction will remain open during this season, but the center posted on social media that they ask for the public’s patience during the building process.

“We hope you are as excited as we are about this new exhibit, and we can’t wait for you all to experience it,” Wille wrote.

For more information, visit the QCBC website HERE.