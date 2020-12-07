A student from Sherrard hosts a Christmas Lights Drive-by Donation event to help people in the QC

What started as an assignment for a school project about volunteer work a boy from Sherrard turned it into a reality.



This weekend Braetan DeHamer hosted a Christmas Lights Drive-by Donation event. He collected donations from Humility Homes Services in Davenport, Amber Ridge Assisted Living in Moline and Rock Island County Animal QC Paws Shelter.



Angie DeHamer said it took her son about a month to finish putting up the lights and said he’s always had a love for Christmas decorations and people have even donated items to him.



“Last year at Christmas that’s all he wanted and then after that people just started donating some of the blowups dropping off tubs of Christmas decorations for us and so they’ve all been super generous helping out with that love,” said Angie.



Braetan said he hopes his decorations brighten up people’s day.



“Since I was little I love Christmas lights probably around 7,” said Braeten. “I’m hoping it brings joys to people’s day and hope they love it as much as I do.”



After seeing the responds from the community they expanded their donations to other organizations in the area.



“We did add on we made to where people could drop off any donation to any organization in the Quad Cities we’ll be more than happy to drop it anywhere,” said Angie.



The donations will be delivered this week.