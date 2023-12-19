“My heart rate was all the way down into the low 40s,” says Keeli Frerichs, a student at St. Ambrose University, Davenport. “And then when I would sleep at night, it would drop down into the 30s. One thing that he (the doctor) told me was that was dangerously low and I was at risk for not waking up every morning when I go to bed.”

Keeli Frerichs had her goals set high. She was coming off a conference championship during her sophomore season with the St. Ambrose soccer team in 2021 until a slow heart rate put her athletic career into jeopardy, and it threatened her life.

(photo by Michael Frachalla)

“I wasn’t allowed to play soccer because of it, for awhile,” says Frerichs. “And so I missed about a year of my season and finally my primary care-doctor was like okay, we need to figure this out. This is something that is potentially dangerous.”

Frerichs initially visited the doctor for weight loss. She learned a disheartening truth that her heart rate wasn’t reaching 60 to 100 beats per minute, which is considered normal. It took more than a year to figure out a solution to her rare heart condition.

“I had my dark times about halfway through that year because I was just getting to the point where I was like okay, this isn’t going to get figured out,” says Frerichs. “I’m not going to be able to play soccer again. Like my life is just going to be completely different.”

Frerichs and her family got the break they needed when they were referred to a doctor from the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Cardiac electrophysiologist Paari Dominic performed the procedure on Frerichs.

“When I got introduced to the surgery, when my doctor was talking about it, I didn’t even know what to think,” says Frerich. “I couldn’t comprehend what was going on. I was just kinda like wow. This is scary but also exciting. This might be the moment that I can finally go back to normal and living normal.”

After a successful surgery in April and only a week-long recovery period, Frerichs is happy to be living a normal life again. She says she learned a lot throughout the process.

“I was obviously frustrated with it taking the whole year to figure out what was wrong,” says Frerichs. “I just don’t want to take anything for granted anymore. I’m just so thankful for all the support.”

Frerichs is now a physical therapy student and she hopes she can use her experience in the hospital when helping others.

“I want to be able to carry what I felt and be able to do that with the patients that I have,” says Frerichs.

