A suspect detained after a foot chase in Davenport

Davenport Police arrest a man after a foot chase around 13th and Myrtle Street on April 22 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport Police were involved in a foot chase near 13th and Myrtle Street. At least one suspect was detained with the help of a K9 unit. There was heavy police presence at the scene.

Police were seen searching a backyard of a house after the chase.

Police originally responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area 9th and Gaines Street in Davenport which eventually led to the foot chase.

