1  of  4
Breaking News
Illinois has highest single-day number of cases, passes 35,000 total; RI County passes 300 A suspect detained after a foot chase in Davenport Governor: ‘Iowans are engaged and excited’ about new testing plan Tyson suspending operations at Waterloo pork plant indefinitely due to COVID-19
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 4 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

A suspect detained after a foot chase in Davenport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Davenport Police arrest a man after a foot chase around 13th and Myrtle Street on April 22 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport Police arrest a man after a foot chase around 13th and Myrtle Street on April 22 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Davenport Police were involved in a foot chase near 13th and Myrtle Street. At least one suspect was detained with the help of a K9 unit. There was heavy police presence at the scene.

Police were seen searching a backyard of a house after the chase.

Police originally responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area 9th and Gaines Street in Davenport which eventually led to the foot chase.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss