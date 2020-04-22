A suspect detained after a foot chase in Davenport

Davenport Police were involved in a foot chase near 13th and Myrtle Street. At least one suspect was detained with the help of a K9 unit. There was heavy police presence at the scene.
Police were seen searching a backyard of a house after the chase.
Police originally responded to a report of suspicious activity in the area 9th and Gaines Street in Davenport which eventually led to the foot chase.
