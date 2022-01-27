A new show is bringing the heat of Bueno Aires to Iowa this winter.

“Tango Argentina” will showcase the sights and sounds of some of the world’s most sensual and charismatic music and dance Wednesday, Feb. 2, at the Burlington Civic Music Association.

Scheduled to begin 7:30 p.m., the show will take place inside Burlington Memorial Auditorium, 200 Front Street.

The public is invited to watch eight acclaimed dancers and a quartet of musicians explore tango through the combination of unique choreography and improvised elements.

During the performance, audiences will be taken on a journey through different decades of Argentine tango — from its origins to present — combining tango music and dance with humor, parodies and heartfelt performances.

“Tango Argentina represents the partnership of dancers Guillermo De Fazio and Giovanna Dan. The Argentine duo joined forces after bonding over their shared experience of being raised by artistic families. Both spent their childhoods immersed in music and the unique expressions of Argentina’s culture,” a news release says. “De Fazio grew up behind theater curtains, watching her tango dancer mother and musician father on the world’s stages. Dan, the son of a classical pianist, learned multiple disciplines at his grandmother’s Academy of Argentine Arts and Culture in Buenos Aires. Besides promoting and teaching Argentine tango, De Fazio and Dan have choreographed commercials and TV projects and have independently produced the award-winning show, ‘Once Upon a Tango.'”

Season subscriptions or single-show tickets are available by calling Burlington Civic Music at 319-752-0336, the Burlington Memorial Auditorium at 319-753-8111 or by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

Single-show tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students.

Tickets may be purchased 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and the night of the show at Memorial Auditorium.

Note: The entrance to Memorial Auditorium’s parking lot at Front and Jefferson streets is closed. Show attendees should enter the main lot at the Washington Street entrance or park in the south lot. Masks are strongly suggested when entering and leaving or moving about the auditorium. Masks will be provided. After being seated, patrons may move to open areas of the first and second balconies if desired to accommodate social distancing.

Learn more about upcoming events by visiting Burlington Civic Music Association’s website and Facebook page.