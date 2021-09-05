A teen creates t-shirts to raise money for Fire Explorer program training

A teen from Donahue created t-shirts to pay for her and members who are part of the North Scott Fire Explorer program.



The t-shirts she created represent Scott County, it has the name of all the cities in the county. The American flag with a red line for the fire department.



Carley Schoenthaler grew up in a firefighter family and wants to continue following the family tradition which is why she joined the program.



The training we’re looking forward to going to is in Champaign Illinois and we can go in burning buildings, we do ladder training, water hose training and everything,” said Schoenthaler.



So far she’s raised $600.