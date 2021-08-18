A U.S. Marine Veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan twice talks to Local 4 News about his experience overseas.

Andrew Sichling is now a college student at Saint Ambrose in Davenport, he says during his deployment he was able to witness first hand the changes that were happening in Afghanistan.

“I saw young women wearing jeans and a t-shirt 20 years that was never no no you could not have left the house like that but they could,” said Sichling. “We would have Afgans tell us last night was the first night I could sleep without being harassed by the Taliban because you guys were here.”

He says his mental health hasn’t been affected but feels that’s not the same for other veterans.

“My generation because of Vietnam vets we were taken care of when we got back mental health wise they didn’t so I feel back for Vietnam vets right now,” said Sichling. “Seeing a helicopter landing on an embassy like they did in 71 and it’s happening again in Afganistan that’s got to bring up some pain.”

He wished things could have been done differently.

“They should have done things differently its not if they could have its that they should have and they failed to do that,” said Sichling.

Sichling is currently majoring in Social Work, his goal is to help veterans.