A vaccine for the Coronavirus is being tested at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.



Iowa City is one of the cities that’s participating in this new vaccine trial that will hopefully prevent people from getting COVID-19.



The hospital is looking for 250 people to be part of it.



Volunteers must go to the hospital six times over a two-year period, they will get two doses of the vaccine. The second dose comes three weeks after the first one.



Doctor Nathan Shaw is one of the participants.



“I’m very optimistic that a vaccine will help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help us get back to life or more normal life more quickly and I’m hoping my participation in the trial will help with that,” said Dr. Shaw.



According to Dr. Patricia Winokur there’s been a big response from people who live in the area.



“We do have participants that are coming from the Quad Cities to participate which is fantastic, we’re really happy to have people that are really stepping up to the plate, I think certainly people are hoping that maybe they get a vaccine that helps.” said Dr. Winokur.



Dr. Shaw remains hopeful that something positive will come out of this trial.



“So far its been through phase one and two trials so they’ve already looked at basically it’s ability to produce antibodies in people,” said Dr. Shaw.