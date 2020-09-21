A wildlife animal rehab center may soon close if it doesn’t find a new location soon

A wildlife animal rehab facility may soon be closing if it doesn’t find a new location soon.



Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center serves wild animals in the area.



The founder tells us after a neighbor’s complaint, her landlord wouldn’t allow certain animals.



Jojo Fernandez started Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center about three years ago with the goal of helping wildlife animals return back to the wild but now she’s struggling to find a new home where she can continue helping animals.



“I am one of the largest rehabbers in the Quad City area I handle several counties from Muscatine to Jackson,” said Fernandez. “I’m not finding anything for rent right now out in the country and then you also have to get permission from that landlord to be a wildlife rehabber you know is a huge asking.”



Fernandez has helped many wildlife animals such as raccoons, squirrels and rabbits.



“There’s not very much rehabs left as it is yet alone that take 40 & 50 to 100 raccoons in a year,” said Fernandez.



If she can’t find a new home where she can continue helping wildlife animals she will help other rehabbers in the area.



“Keep my license to hopefully train apprentices to be able to rehab themselves,” said Fernandez.



Since opening her rehab center Fernandez has been working endlessly saving animals.



“We’ve helped hundreds upon hundreds of wildlife animals,” said Fernandez.



The landlord tells us being a residential area, she can’t have certain wild animals on the property.