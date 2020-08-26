A wildlife rehabilitation center is hosting an online fundraiser to continue saving animals

Wildlife rehabilitators are starting to run out of money because of an increase in animals they’re helping since the derecho.



They found injured squirrels, raccoons and rabbits.



The animals often have to go to a veterinarian for treatment.



Now rehabilitators are starting to run out of money.



Jojo Fernandez is the founder of Jojo’s Nut House Wildlife Rehabilitation Center and is starting an online fundraiser.



“We don’t get funding during the fall and winter so our finances are basically about gone,” said Fernandez.



The money raised will help other rehabilitation centers with food and any supplies they need.