An idea for a birthday present evolved into something more, something personal.



Deb Dolph Westphal from Clinton and her sister put together a family tree book for their father’s 50th birthday.

Westphal started to work on the family tree book with her nieces when her sister died.

That’s when they discovered more relatives through their research.

They had their first family reunion in 2019, they’ll be having their second reunion this August and the theme is “blended.”