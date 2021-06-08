A woman from Davenport claims water from a waterpark got her family sick

It was suppose to be a fun day at a local waterpark, but a family in Davenport claims the water made them sick.

Managers of the waterpark say they keep the water up to standards.

It involves the family of a woman named Demi who didn’t want to give her last name.

Demi said her son and 10-year-old cousin went to Whitewater Junction in Rock Island on Saturday, she said her son got sick and started vomiting that day.

“Monday when I took him to daycare he was throwing up again I was throwing up that morning at 2 a.m. and it didn’t stop until like yesterday night,” said Demi. “I did take him to the doctor and they told me there could be a possibility that there was something in the clorine they weren’t for sure.”

John Gripp is the director for the Rock Island Parks and Recreation he said staff has checked over their records and did not find any issues with the water.

“All throughout the day we’ve got certified staff that test the water multiple times a day so well in advance we would know if we were heading to a direction where we need to make adjustments,” said Gripp. “Those reports go to the state of Illinois and if there are any issues with those reports the state of Illinois follows up with us but I can tell you we’ve been in good standing with the state of Illinois since we’ve opened.”