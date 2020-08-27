A woman from Davenport who was once homeless is paying it forward

A woman from Davenport who was once homeless is now looking out for people like her.



Luekainna Hodges knows what it means to be on the streets. She was homeless several times before turning around her life. She went from being homeless to graduating with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology now it’s her time to give back.



“I thank God for the people that for outreaches like this that planted seeds, planted seeds of love you know what I mean and that’s what I do you know what I mean and I will continue to do until I die,” said Hodges.



She hopes people understand the struggles the homeless go through before judging them.



“I think you should be more compassionate because everyone’s situation is different I went through quite a bit mentally, physically,” said Hodges.



She will be hosting an event on Saturday to give back to those in need. So far she’s received donations from Walmart, Target and Costco.



“I’ve made a lot of phone calls cause I don’t have a car but this how much it meant to me to get this done,” said Hodges.



The event will be held at The Center in Davenport.



Pennie Kellenberger is The Center’s director and she said she’s glad to see people paying it forward.

“I think that it’s so exciting to see people who live in our neighborhood care about other people in our neighborhood,” said Kellenberger. “I hope people come in and see the hard work that she has put into this event.”

The giveaway will take place on Saturday at The Center in Davenport from noon to 3 p.m.

Donations of food, hygiene products and schools supplies can be dropped off until Saturday before the event.