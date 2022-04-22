Tina Robinson of Eldridge says she’s been dealing with these moldy conditions for about five months now.

She shared videos with Local 4 News that show fungus that she says has been growing in her apartment and the boiler room next to her room.

Robinson moved from Wisconsin to this apartment in October of 2021. In November of the same year, she said she experienced a waterline leak.

“I noticed the whole closet was wet. The closet was just the storage closet for me, and the carpet was so wet that they gave me a dehumidifier,” she said.

Tina says shortly after the leak, the mold began to form.

“They started growing up yellow. At first, I thought it was a piece of tissue that I dropped on the floor. But when I went to touch it and it was — oh Lord Jesus,” said Robinson.

She no longer sleeps in her bedroom, because she says she can’t bear the smell of the fungus. She says she has health conditions including asthma and bronchitis.

“I sleep in my car some nights because I can’t breathe throughout the night. That’s not livable — these mushrooms are not livable.”

Robinson says her family has been experiencing some health issues as well.

“My daughter’s breaking out and I’m actually allergic to it,” she said. “I have so many breakouts going up my arm, it’s ridiculous. Somebody has to help me and my daughter in this situation. because this is not a livable situation.”

We also contacted the Eldridge health inspector, who says he’s aware of the fungus. He says he’s going to inspect the property sometime next week.