A woman in Davenport is warning others about a suspicious man in a white van

There’s a new development in a story we aired about two women having a strange confrontation with a man in a white SUV in Clinton.



A woman who saw it feel her own personal connection, the woman says she experienced something similar in Davenport. She says a man in a white SUV was driving around her block last Wednesday around 6 p.m.



Angela didn’t want to be on camera but wanted to share her experience, which was similar to what some women in Clinton reported.



“They got him on video and the vehicle on video so I thought it would be a good idea to reach out to you to let you know that this might be another incident,” said Angela.



That incident in Clinton happened on Monday, a white vehicle passed by a house multiple times and the driver asked two women if they wanted to go for a ride and make some money.



Fast forward to Wednesday, a white van was driving around slowly and making multiple stops through Angela’s block in Davenport. She took pictures and called the Davenport Police Department. Angela also warned her neighbors about the incident.



“We went around the next night and the days following and just let everybody know that somebody was in the area that didn’t belong,” said Angela.



She even gave a description of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

“It’s a white family van with black tint and he’s a white male middle aged 40s, 50s some where in there maybe a little older,” said Angela.

Nancy Bulkley said this is unusal for their neighborhood.

“As neighbors we’re very concerned we don’t have this in our neighborhood we have lots of children in our neighborhood and I have grandchildren, I’m very concern about my grandchildren,” said Bulkley.

If you see anything unusual in your neighborhood, you are asked to call your local police department.