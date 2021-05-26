A woman in Geneseo makes her dreams come true by opening her own coffee shop

A woman in Geneseo is making her dreams come true by opening up her own coffee shop in her hometown.

Kelly Wolf is seeing her dream turn into a reality.

“This was always an idea I had in the back of my mind growing up in Geneseo I always wanted a coffee shop where I could go get a latte in the morning,” said Wolf.

Caffeine and Carbs has something for everyone to enjoy.

“I wanted people to know what we sold and it’s coffee and carb products from bagels to pastries to cookies to cake,” said Wolf.

Wolf’s family have been supporting her since day one.

“My mom and dad are working behind the counter right now helping me and it’s my mom’s recipes, we laid the floor we did the paintings it’s been a family thing the entire way,” said Wolf.

Her dream started brewing nearly 7 months ago.

“All the ways we built from scratch, I got to design it from scratch which is great,” said Wolf. “What I had in my head back in September when I met with the property manager to now it came true it is exactly what I wanted.”

Although Wolf had lived in Houston for 15 years she’s glad to know her community has welcomed her with open arms as she starts a new adventure.

“To come back and to have the community embrace me and see people I haven’t seen in 15 years it’s just been outstanding,” said Wolf.

Hannah Bos was at the grad opening and is glad to know there’s another coffee shop in town.

“It’s really nice to have the options open, in small towns there aren’t that many options so it’s really great to have more openings and be able to support small businesses,” said Bos.

Wolf said she would like to open another location in town.