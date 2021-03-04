A woman in Silvis lost more than a thousand dollars after buying a used car online that turned out to be stolen.



Bailey Redell got into a car accident with her 4 month-old son in East Moline in February. She broke her arm and her truck was a total loss. So, she had to buy another car.

“I was looking on the swap site because usually you can find some good cars in there for cheap,” said Redell.

That’s when she found a car that fit her budget.

“I seen this red Dodge Durango, it was 2004 Dodge Durango, he gave me this lavish story about how nothing was really wrong with it just a few things,” said Redell.

She met who she thought was the owner and paid $1,500 for the car. On her way home, redell realized she had the wrong title so she called the seller.

“He’s like I’ll bring you the original title tonight I’m just with my kids so on and so fourth and I was like ok and he just stopped answering me,” said Redell.

That’s when she called the Silvis Police Department.

“Wondering if these license plates on this truck are stolen and whatever they’re like we’re sending an officer to your house right away because it did end up being stole,” said Redell.

She couldn’t believe she bought a stolen car.

“I was just besides myself,” said Redell. “lost the car, I’ve lost my money, I lost the truck that we had, it’s just been one horror story, it’s ridiculous.”

Silvis Police chief Mark Van Klaveren is very familiar with stolen cars.

It’s a problem that’s plagued the Quad Cities in recent years.

“This year so far like we’ve had 6 cars stolen this year and then 6 burglaries this year too which is fairly small compared to the biggest cities but in a city this size it’s pretty significant,” said Van Klaveren.

Van Klaveren says all 50 states work together to recover stolen cars

“plate numbers, if you have the vin, the title that kind of information so that we can get that car into leads ncic and those are the information systems that we share with iowa, california where that plate or that vin number is ran it’ll come up as stolen and police can take appropiate action with the vehicle,” said Van Klaveren.

Redell says she wants her story to shed light on the issue.

“Be careful and make sure you’re checking the vin numbers make sure you’re looking at your title and everything seems legit,” said Redell.