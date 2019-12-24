A woman is recovering after having brain tumors removed

A woman from the Quad Cities is recovering after having two brain tumors removed this month, her family calls it a Christmas miracle.



Kaitlin Richardson’s life changed during an eye exam. Doctors found the tumors that were affecting her vision.



Noah Richardson his wife has a long road to recovery.



“My wife had a brain tumor the size of a tennis ball and attached to it was another tumor and we had to do immediate surgery,” said Richardson. “They said it’s a super rare tumor and it was massive, like I said the size of a tennis ball with another tumor attached to it.”



The doctors were able to remove the tumors but they did run into a complication.



“During surgery she did have a mini stroke and it caused her to have right side paralysis so her right arm, her right leg, none of that would function and she wasn’t able to speak,” said Richardson.



For about three months prior to the emergency surgery, Kaitlin had been talking about having blurry vision. Little did she know that after getting her eyes checked doctors would have found the two tumors.



“She had no idea she had no symptoms besides the blurry vision, we went into neurosurgery, they’re like we’re not use to having patients that can talk to us and do their own thing because anybody with a tumor that size wouldn’t be able to function,” said Richardson.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the medical bills.