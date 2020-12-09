A woman whose baby was badly burned in August speaks exclusively with Local 4 News

A woman whose baby was badly burned in August speaks exclusively with Local 4 News.

It comes after the man accused of endangering her son is now in jail.

Police picked up 19-year-old Chase Williams on felony charges including child endangerment resulting in serious injury. He’s now in the Scott County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Four months after Ariana Solorozano’s 11 months son was put into the ICU, police say at the hands of this man Chase Williams.

Solorozano is breathing a sigh of relief.

“It makes me feel really grateful to the cops for all their work and to the detectives and everyone who helped in the community for sharing the post and help find him,” said Solorozano. “Now that he’s arrested we can now catch a sigh of relief that his tourture is now behind bars.”

A Davenport police report states Jayden Solorozano had third degree burns to his head and broken ribs. Jayden was flown to University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital where he stayed for 8 days but tonight he is on the road to recovery.

“We’re moving along with his scar process because he still has scars from it,” said Solorozano. “He’s doing a lot better he’s way happier now and he’s progressing a lot, he’s reached every milestone.”

After watching her baby live through this pain, Solorozano has this advice for parents.

“Don’t trust anybody even if they show you that they’re a caring person like they can turn around and you never know,” said Solorozano.

Solorozano and her son are now trying to move forward.

“I’m hoping to go back to work now that it’s over and then just keep him happy,” said Solorozano.

Chase Williams is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on December 17.