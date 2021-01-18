A woman’s struggle with an eating disorder inspires her to help others in need

With plenty of people having New Year’s resolutions of losing weight or going on a diet, January can be a tough time for people with eating disorders.

Madison Auge is an advocate for eating disorders after struggling with her own starting around 15 years old. She said she was working out a lot and counting calories and didn’t think that was a big deal.

Since receiving help, she has grown to have a healthier relationship with food and wants to help others do the same.

“So many young women are taught harmful behaviors,” she said. “They’re taught to restrict themselves, they’re taught to push themselves to the brink when that’s not how our bodies are meant to work and that’s actually an eating disorder, but because our society is so obsessed with thinness and with fitting in and being smaller, it’s actually just seen as good behavior, when in reality it’s extremely harmful.”

She started her own organization called Blossom Revolution, to help get more people talking about eating disorders, as well as offer resources for anyone in need.

“Every time I told my story, without fail, I would have somebody come up to me and say hey something similar happened to me, but I didn’t think it was bad enough that I had an eating disorder, should I go seek help?” Auge said. “I would say yes please go talk to somebody so the more we’re open about this, the more when we’re vulnerable, we let other people be vulnerable and say it’s okay.”

Having a support system, recognizing you don’t need to look like the person on social media and understanding that food is not the enemy are three big tips she has in coping with an eating disorder.