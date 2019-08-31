AAA and Budweiser team up to create program to curb drunk driving this weekend

BETTENDORF — The Labor Day holiday weekend is underway, which means millions of drivers will hit the roadways to get to their last getaway before Fall sets in. With people winding down, the likelihood that some will enjoy an adult beverage is very high.

Saying that, AAA and Budweiser teamed up to create a program that is aimed at curbing drunk driving. It’s called “Tow-2-GO.” AAA and Budweiser will arrange for you to be picked up and your car to be towed to your house, within a 10 mile radius. The program is free, and you do not have to be a AAA member.