AARP Iowa, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and the Iowa Insurance Division have announced stops in the Iowa Quad Cities area as part of a 14-city, statewide Fraud Watch education tour. Tour stops will feature an educational program on the Top 5 scams in Iowa, based on complaints submitted to the Iowa Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. Participants will also have the chance to ask questions or share scams they’ve seen in their communities. These free events are open to the public, but registration is required; click here to sign up. All events include a light lunch or dinner.

“Imposter scams are the number one scam affecting older Iowans and our goal is to educate the public on how to avoid scams and fraud,” said Brad Anderson, AARP Iowa State Director. “We are proud to partner with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office and Iowa Insurance Division to raise awareness of these popular scam tactics and make sure Iowans have the tools they need to protect themselves.”

Upcoming Fraud Watch locations include:

Ottumwa Fraud Watch Lunch

Wednesday, September 28, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church

915 Overman Avenue in Ottumwa

Burlington Fraud Watch Dinner

Wednesday, September 28, 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

210 Court Street in Burlington

Bettendorf Fraud Watch Lunch

Thursday, September 29, 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Redeemer Lutheran Church

1107 Tanglefoot Lane in Bettendorf

A full list of the tour dates and locations is available here.