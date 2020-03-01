Abandoned Davenport home mysteriously catches fire

Crews responded to a structure fire at approximately 2:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon near the 3100 block of Nobis Drive in Davenport.

According to Davenport Fire District Chief Joe Smith, no one was currently residing in the house, and it was “slated to be torn down.”

Smith says the fire was extinguished within about 30 minutes.

There is no word on the cause of the fire, and an investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone.