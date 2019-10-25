Abandoned Moline church catches fire, causes up to $40,000 in damage

Flames broke out around 3:30 a.m. today in the basement of an abandoned church located on 10th Street in Moline.

It took crews about an hour to get it under control, and the fire marshal says it caused up to $40,000 in damage.

No one was injured, and there is no word as to what exactly caused the fire.

Local 4’s Taylor Boser visited the scene and spoke with Moline Fire Marshal Jerry Spiegel and Father Antonio Dittmer, Pastor of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Moline, to get the latest on the incident.