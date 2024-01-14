Unless you live in rural Iowa, it’s best to wait to drive there, says the Scott County Emergency Management Agency.

A news release from the agency says that because of blowing and drifting snow, some rural roads are still impassable. Vehicles abandoned along the sides of the road are slowing the snowplows’ progress. Unless driving in rural Scott County is a necessity, the agency says to consider staying home. Road conditions in cities vary, so check your city’s website or social media page for the latest conditions. Drivers can also call Iowa 511 for more details on road conditions. Do not call 911 to request plows or check the plowing status in your area. Road crews are working long hours to clear travel routes under hazardous wind and temperature challenges.

The agency says the Quad Cities area will continue to see dangerous wind chills, so making a plan before traveling is vital. Consider adding things like food, water, blankets, a flashlight and a shovel to your vehicle. Make sure your cell phone is fully charged and tell people when you leave and arrive. Make sure exposed skin is covered when outdoors and limit time outside.

