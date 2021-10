The annual ABATE of Iowa Toy Run, in conjunction with the United States Marine Corps Reserves, will kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on West Kimberly Road and end at the old Hobby Lobby parking lot. The ride begins at 1 p.m.

Admission is one new toy (no stuffed animals, a news release says.)

No alcohol will be permitted. A limited number of shirts will be available for cash purchase.

For more information, call 563-320-1933.