ABBA tribute band sets free performance

As part of Bishop Hill’s 175th Anniversary celebration, the Bishop Hill Heritage Association is has announced an ABBA tribute band will perform in a free show at 2 p.m. in the village park hill on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

Dancing Queen: An ABBA Salute has a repertoire of more than 30 ABBA hits, a news release says.

This concert is free and open to the public, because of financial support of the Community State Bank, Barbro Osher Pro Suecia Foundation, Illinois Arts Council Agency, and the Bishop Hill Heritage Association.

Visitors can bring lawn chairs.

For more information, visit here or call 309-927-3899,or email bhha@mymctc.net.