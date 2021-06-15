Abducted child may be headed to Davenport, Clinton, with his abductors

A 5-year-old boy from Baldwin, Iowa, may be headed to Davenport or Clinton with his abductors.

According to a state AMBER Alert issued 8:29 p.m. Tuesday for Abel Lee Keil, 5, he is 3′ 6″ tall, weighs 40 pounds, has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals, and Batman sandals.

The suspect vehicle is a silver Honda CRV with damage to its driver’s-side headlight.

His abductors are Jeremy John Keil, 46, who is 6′ 2″, weighs 185 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes; and Amy Lynn Burick, 35, who is 5′ 5″, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Authorities ask anyone with information to call Deputy Melissa Schmidt, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, 563-652-3312; or fax, 563-652-2460.

.