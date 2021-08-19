Abingdon-Avon School District defying Prizker’s mask mandate, could lose funding, sports participation

About two dozen school districts in Illinois are openly defying Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate.

It means the Abingdon-Avon School District will be on probation. It’s puts the district at risk of losing state funding and the ability to participate in sports.

With just about everything in the pandemic when it comes to masks, opinions are divided.

“I feel that way just because each individual person has a reason as to why or why not they are wanting to do so. I’m on the other side, I don’t want to mask I don’t feel it’s necessarily anybody else’s business,” said Amber Slagel, a Abingdon-Avon mom.

“Personally, I would just maybe I would be more educator of saying you got to wear a mask, but I do understand parent’s hesitancy to always require their kids to have a mask on,” said Katie Kaufmann, Abingdon-Avon grandmother.

The school district was put on probation by the Illinois State Board of Education August 16.

They have until October 15 to tell the state how it will comply with the mask mandate. If they don’t, that’s when they will lose out on funding, lose sports participation and even lose graduation recognition for seniors.